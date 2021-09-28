KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, September 28th

Starting off our Tuesday morning, we will have sunny skies for most of the region. Temperatures will be in the 60s and winds will start off on the calm side. Getting to the start of the afternoon hours, temperatures will be in the 80s around the region. Clouds will start to move into the area as well and winds will be coming from the south a bit breezy with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Later this afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move through the Concho Valley. Some areas could see up to an inch total of rain from this particular set of storms. Winds will continue to come from the south up to 15 miles per hour and temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s. Later tonight, showers and storms will be more to the eastern edge of the region while the rest of the Concho Valley will have mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 60s and winds will continue to come from the south up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will have similar conditions, with the exception of sunny skies sticking around all day. A cold front is looking more promising to move through the viewing area Thursday afternoon, giving us more showers and storms across the region. Some areas could see up to three inches of rainfall from Thursday, which would make up for the lack of water for the month of September. The end of the week looks to also have cooler temperatures, with highs only reaching the 70s for the viewing area. Temperatures will stick to the low 80s as we get through the weekend and head into next week. We will have more sunshine for the weekend as well, then a bit more cloud cover coming into next Monday.