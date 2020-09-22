KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, September 22nd

We can expect mostly cloudy skies for our area today, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, and winds around 5-10 mph from the north and northeast. Later today into the overnight hours, we will start decreasing our cloud cover for much of the region, with lows in the 50s and 60s and winds from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the 80s and winds from the northeast up to 10 mph. More sunshine can be expected as we head into the end of the week into the weekend, with highs starting to climb back into the 90s for Friday, and sticking around into the beginning of next week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!