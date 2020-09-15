KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, September 15th

We can expect to start the day with partly cloudy skies, increasing with clouds into the early afternoon, then decreasing again later today. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds starting off calm in the morning, then increasing from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s with calm winds. Tomorrow we can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and winds will shift a lot tomorrow with speeds up to 10 mph. Looking ahead, we will have a few chances of spotty showers Thursday and Friday, then sunny skies for the weekend and into the beginning of next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!