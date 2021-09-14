KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, September 14th

For the morning, we are looking to have clear skies with calm winds and temperatures will start off in the 60s around the time many of us are heading to our destination. Moisture levels could be a bit higher this morning, but with the cooler temperatures, it won’t be as noticeable. A bit of dew can be expected on our vehicles this morning. Later, our temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Winds will pick up from a southeastern direction with speeds up to ten miles per hour. Our highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s once again. We will continue to have plenty of sunny skies for the region today. Winds will shift a bit and come from the east around 5-10 mph. Later this evening, we are looking to have clear skies with temperatures dropping back to the 60s. Winds will be coming from the east still with speeds up to ten miles per hour. A few clouds will be in the skies tomorrow morning, otherwise another day of sunny skies for us in the region. Temperatures once again in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will continue coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. A few isolated showers could develop around the Concho Valley late Thursday evening. Temperatures will increase to the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week and through the weekend now. The start of next week will have a mix of sun and clouds for our area and temperatures will continue to be a bit on the warmer side. However, beyond the 7-day forecast, we are looking to have a cold front move through the region. At this point, the cold front looks like it will move through early Tuesday morning, keeping us in the 70s all day. However, because this is more than seven days out, there is plenty of flexibility with the time and date on this front. Tropical storm Nicholas continues to move into Texas slowly, adding plenty of wind damage and heavy rain fall along the coast line and in east Texas. Some areas are expected to have up to 20 inches of rainfall after the system moves to the east.

Sunny

San Angelo

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
