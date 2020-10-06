KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, October 6th

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s today for highs, with winds coming from the south and southeast around 5-10 mph.

Tonight will have lows in the 50s and 60s with calm winds and clear skies.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and calm winds again.

As we head into this next weekend, we will increase temperatures closer to triple digits again, but a cold front is expected to come through next week, dropping us about 20-25 degrees for highs.

More Stories for you

• Annual monarch migration flying through San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The annual monarch migration has butterflies winging their way through San Angelo as they make…

• 29 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Tyson Durfey announces he will not compete in the match roping during the 67th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta due to ongoing back issues

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Calf roper Tyson Durfey announced on October 5, 2020 that he will not be competing in match roping…

• Car catches fire after striking utility pole on North Main Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Just before midnight, San Angelo Police responded to an accident involving one vehicle that crashed…

• 1 new death and 17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 1 new COVID-19 death and 23 new cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas (October 3rd 2020) – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding…