KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, October 5th

To start off our Tuesday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A few clouds will be in the skies, otherwise it will be mostly clear. Winds will be on the calm side and humidity levels are expected to be slightly lower than yesterday. We could still have a bit of condensation on the windows this morning, but otherwise it will be cool and pleasant to start the day. By the beginning of noon, winds will still be less than five miles per hour. We will have a bit more cloud cover as we start off the afternoon and temperatures will just be in the mid to upper 70s. Later today, temperatures will be in the mid 80s for highs, similar to yesterday. We will have a few clouds in the skies, otherwise it will be mostly sunny. Winds will start to pick up from the east around 5-10 mph by the mid afternoon hours. Going into the evening hours, we are looking to have a few clouds left in the skies, otherwise mostly clear conditions. Winds will be back to being calm and temperatures will drop back to the 50s and 60s for lows. For the middle of this week, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine around the region. Temperatures will be about the same for highs and winds will be coming mostly from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. The second half of this week is looking to be a slight bit warmer than average, with highs in the upper 80s and possibly the low 90s. The weekend will give us plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, making it feel more like the end of summer again rather than fall. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s for the region. Next week Monday will still be a tad bit warmer than average, however, a cold front does look to move through the region late of next week. However, because this is beyond a seven-day forecast, when this cold front moves through isn’t exactly known, and with several variables still in play, such as wind speeds and direction, moisture levels, etc., the cold front could come a slight bit earlier in the week, or not until the week after.