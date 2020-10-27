KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, October 27th

Temperatures today are expected to be in the 30s across most of the region, and we will continue to see rain showers and mixed precipitation as well. Areas with cooler temperatures around 32 degrees will experience better chances of slick road conditions. Winds will continue from the north around 10-15 mph all day. Tonight, temperatures will mostly stay in the 20s and 30s, and we will continue feeling the light rain and freezing rain. Tomorrow morning will start on the cooler side, and we will still have light rain in the region, but Tropical Storm Zeta will be making landfall tomorrow morning, and also be expected to upgrade to a category one hurricane, pulling out the moisture in the region, leaving us with sunny skies, and better opportunity to get back to the 40s and 50s for highs. Continuing through the weekend and into next week, we will have highs in the 60s and 70s, with plenty of sunny skies. A few more clouds for Saturday, but overall, free from any sort of precipitation.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!