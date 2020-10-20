KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, October 20th

Starting off this morning will be similar to yesterday, with cloudy skies, and winds from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Highs will be warmer though, reaching the mid to upper 80s. Winds will also shift a bit and increase from the south up to 20 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds from the southeast around 5-10 mph. A few morning clouds can be expected tomorrow, then plenty of sunny skies, with highs back in the mid to upper 80s and winds from the south around 5-15 mph. We can expect mostly cloudy skies starting Friday and lasting through the weekend, and a cold front late Sunday will drop temperatures almost 40 degrees, and plenty of scattered showers with a few areas getting a mix of rain and snow in the northern parts of the Concho Valley are likely Monday.

