KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, October 20th

Starting off this morning will be similar to yesterday, with cloudy skies, and winds from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Highs will be warmer though, reaching the mid to upper 80s. Winds will also shift a bit and increase from the south up to 20 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds from the southeast around 5-10 mph. A few morning clouds can be expected tomorrow, then plenty of sunny skies, with highs back in the mid to upper 80s and winds from the south around 5-15 mph. We can expect mostly cloudy skies starting Friday and lasting through the weekend, and a cold front late Sunday will drop temperatures almost 40 degrees, and plenty of scattered showers with a few areas getting a mix of rain and snow in the northern parts of the Concho Valley are likely Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!