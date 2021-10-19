KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, October 19th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To start our Tuesday, we are looking to have a bit of a warmer start. Temperatures will be in the 50s this morning. We will have plenty of clear skies and winds will coming from the south on the light side, around 5-10 mph. For the rest of the morning hours, we will continue to have plenty of sunshine for the area. Temperatures will reach the 70s by the beginning of the afternoon and winds will increase a bit, still coming from the south around 10-15 mph. The second half of the day will provide sunny skies with steady winds from the south. Temperatures will be a slight bit warmer compared to yesterday, with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s around the viewing area. Higher levels of moisture will also move in today, so it will feel a bit warmer with higher humidity. The moisture is here to stay for a bit, even as we get into the evening hours. Mostly clear conditions for later tonight with winds still coming from the south, but are expected to be more on the light side up to ten miles per hour. Temperatures will drop to the 50s and some could only get to the low 60s. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and it will be more on the humid side once again. Winds won’t offer much relief, still coming in from the south on the light side up to ten miles per hour. The rest of the week will have temperatures sticking around the 80s for highs. We will have a good mix of sun and clouds through the weekend as well. Overnight lows will slowly increase, only dropping to the 60s once again starting this weekend. We are looking to start off next week Monday with temperatures in the 80s for highs, but we are looking to have mostly cloudy conditions around the Concho Valley. This is partly due to higher levels of moisture in the region. Rain isn’t looking to be in sight for the next several days, so we aren’t looking to jump down to the seasonally cooler temperatures just yet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

61°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

61°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

62°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

62°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

61°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

San Angelo

62°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

61°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

62°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

62°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

61°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News