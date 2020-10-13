KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, October 13th

We can expect warmer temperatures today, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Mostly sunny skies will be in forecast today as well, and winds will be fairly light, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and calm winds. Tomorrow will be close to triple digits for highs, with sunny skies and winds from the southwest around 5-15 mph. After tomorrow, we will have cooler temperatures, with highs in the 70s and 80s through the rest of the weekend and into next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!