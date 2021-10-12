KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, October 12th

Our Tuesday morning will start off a slight bit warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will be in the 60s around the region. We will start off with a bit more cloud cover and winds will be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. As we go through the rest of the morning, we could have a decrease in clouds for the area. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the Concho Valley by the beginning of the afternoon and winds will pick up significantly, coming from the south with speeds up to 25 miles per hour. For the rest of the day, we are looking to have temperatures reaching the 80s and 90s for highs. We will increase our cloud cover once again and winds will continue to come in from the south a bit on the gusty side, around 20-25 mph. Going into the evening hours, we will continue to have mostly cloudy conditions, with showers and storms developing just after the midnight hour. Lows will be in the 60s and winds will still be a bit on the breezy side, coming from the south around 15-20 mph. Tomorrow will be noticeably cooler with highs only getting into the 70s and a bit into the 80s. Scattered showers and storms are expected to be in the region as well. Winds will vary in directions with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Another brief increase in temperatures for Thursday in the region with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Fall will start to settle in the region starting Friday, with temperatures sticking to the 70s for highs and overnight lows dropping to the 40s. Another batch of showers could develop in the region late Monday evening. This weekend looks to have plenty of sunny skies around the region with a few stray clouds later Saturday afternoon. Monday of next week will also be more on the cloudy side, which will help keep temperatures a bit cooler. Moisture levels will be a bit elevated for the next several days as well, which will help create a more stable environment for rain showers to stick around rather than dissipate before reaching the viewing area.