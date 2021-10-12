KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, October 12th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Tuesday morning will start off a slight bit warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will be in the 60s around the region. We will start off with a bit more cloud cover and winds will be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. As we go through the rest of the morning, we could have a decrease in clouds for the area. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the Concho Valley by the beginning of the afternoon and winds will pick up significantly, coming from the south with speeds up to 25 miles per hour. For the rest of the day, we are looking to have temperatures reaching the 80s and 90s for highs. We will increase our cloud cover once again and winds will continue to come in from the south a bit on the gusty side, around 20-25 mph. Going into the evening hours, we will continue to have mostly cloudy conditions, with showers and storms developing just after the midnight hour. Lows will be in the 60s and winds will still be a bit on the breezy side, coming from the south around 15-20 mph. Tomorrow will be noticeably cooler with highs only getting into the 70s and a bit into the 80s. Scattered showers and storms are expected to be in the region as well. Winds will vary in directions with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Another brief increase in temperatures for Thursday in the region with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Fall will start to settle in the region starting Friday, with temperatures sticking to the 70s for highs and overnight lows dropping to the 40s. Another batch of showers could develop in the region late Monday evening. This weekend looks to have plenty of sunny skies around the region with a few stray clouds later Saturday afternoon. Monday of next week will also be more on the cloudy side, which will help keep temperatures a bit cooler. Moisture levels will be a bit elevated for the next several days as well, which will help create a more stable environment for rain showers to stick around rather than dissipate before reaching the viewing area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
70°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Cloudy

Robert Lee

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Mertzon

73°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 73°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Gusty winds with scattered late night thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
68°F Gusty winds with scattered late night thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
70°F Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Cloudy

Robert Lee

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Mertzon

73°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 73°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Gusty winds with scattered late night thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
68°F Gusty winds with scattered late night thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
70°F Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News