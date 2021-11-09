KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, November 9th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To start our Tuesday morning, we are looking to have cloudy conditions around the region. Temperatures will be in the 50s and winds will be on the calm side. Sunrise is expected at 7:05 this morning. As we progress through the first half of today, we will continue to see clouds in the area, with a little more sunshine by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s to low 70s by noon and winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Later today, we are looking to have mostly sunny skies. Winds will continue coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour and temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s for highs. Later tonight, we are going to have an increase in clouds once again. Lows will drop to the 50s around the region and winds will be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Getting into the middle of this week, we are looking to have another day with sun and clouds. A few light showers could develop around the Concho Valley on Wednesday, but most of the precipitation will be more of a misty condition. Highs will be in the 70s and some areas could see 80s for highs. Winds will vary in directions, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Friday is looking to be a bit cooler for the region again, with highs only reaching the 60s. Another cold front is expected to pass through the region later Sunday into next week Monday, however, it will only be the tail end of the front, so rain showers aren’t expected. The biggest impacts of the cold fronts moving through will be how low temperatures will get during the overnight hours. We will see lows dropping to the 40s and even the 30s for some areas after the fronts move through.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Veterans Day Events

More Veterans Day Events
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News