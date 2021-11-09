KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, November 9th

To start our Tuesday morning, we are looking to have cloudy conditions around the region. Temperatures will be in the 50s and winds will be on the calm side. Sunrise is expected at 7:05 this morning. As we progress through the first half of today, we will continue to see clouds in the area, with a little more sunshine by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s to low 70s by noon and winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Later today, we are looking to have mostly sunny skies. Winds will continue coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour and temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s for highs. Later tonight, we are going to have an increase in clouds once again. Lows will drop to the 50s around the region and winds will be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Getting into the middle of this week, we are looking to have another day with sun and clouds. A few light showers could develop around the Concho Valley on Wednesday, but most of the precipitation will be more of a misty condition. Highs will be in the 70s and some areas could see 80s for highs. Winds will vary in directions, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Friday is looking to be a bit cooler for the region again, with highs only reaching the 60s. Another cold front is expected to pass through the region later Sunday into next week Monday, however, it will only be the tail end of the front, so rain showers aren’t expected. The biggest impacts of the cold fronts moving through will be how low temperatures will get during the overnight hours. We will see lows dropping to the 40s and even the 30s for some areas after the fronts move through.