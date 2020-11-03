KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, November 3rd

As we go through today, we will decrease our cloud cover, and temperatures will be reaching the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the region. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side today, coming from the southwest up to 20 mph. Tonight we can expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s and 50s and calmer winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be another day with a mixture of sun and clouds, highs in the 70s and 80s and winds back from the southwest up to 20 mph. Friday and Saturday will offer a slight dip in temperatures, dropping us back to the low to mid 70s, but we will be back in the 80s for Sunday and Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!