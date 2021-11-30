KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, November 30th

To start off our Tuesday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 40s for the region. We will have partly cloudy skies and winds will be more on the calm side this morning. Sunrise expected at 7:24. For the rest of the morning hours, we are looking to have temperatures increase to the 70s. Winds will pick up a bit from the south and southwest with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. We will also have a decrease in cloud cover through the day as well. For the second half of today, we are looking to have highs in the mid to upper 70s for most of the viewing area. We are also looking to have mostly sunny skies with rest of our afternoon. Winds will continue to come from the southwest up to 15 miles per hour. Later tonight, we are back to having partly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s. Winds will shift a slight bit, coming from the west up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us a mix of sun and clouds through the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be in the 70s once again. Winds will be more on the calm side as well. Heading into the end of this week, we will have highs in the 80s, and some areas could reach previous record highs, while others could break said records. The weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds and highs will only reach the 70s for highs. Heading into next week Monday, we are expected to have a cold front push through the region, dropping our highs down to the 50s and 60s, so it will feel a bit cooler with the 15-20 degree drop.
