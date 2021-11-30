KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, November 30th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To start off our Tuesday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 40s for the region. We will have partly cloudy skies and winds will be more on the calm side this morning. Sunrise expected at 7:24. For the rest of the morning hours, we are looking to have temperatures increase to the 70s. Winds will pick up a bit from the south and southwest with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. We will also have a decrease in cloud cover through the day as well. For the second half of today, we are looking to have highs in the mid to upper 70s for most of the viewing area. We are also looking to have mostly sunny skies with rest of our afternoon. Winds will continue to come from the southwest up to 15 miles per hour. Later tonight, we are back to having partly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s. Winds will shift a slight bit, coming from the west up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us a mix of sun and clouds through the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be in the 70s once again. Winds will be more on the calm side as well. Heading into the end of this week, we will have highs in the 80s, and some areas could reach previous record highs, while others could break said records. The weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds and highs will only reach the 70s for highs. Heading into next week Monday, we are expected to have a cold front push through the region, dropping our highs down to the 50s and 60s, so it will feel a bit cooler with the 15-20 degree drop.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

45°F Sunny Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Some clouds. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

53°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

46°F Fair Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

48°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

51°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

47°F Sunny Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

53°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

46°F Fair Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

48°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

51°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News