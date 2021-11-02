KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, November 2nd

Our Tuesday is going to be a bit on the interesting side for the region. We will start off our morning hours in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will have cloudy conditions this morning and winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. As we get through the rest of the morning hours, we are looking to have temperatures stay in the upper 50s and low 60s for most of the region. Southern areas in the region are expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s for highs. We will still have plenty of clouds for the region with a few spotty showers around mid morning. Some patchy fog can also be expected. Winds will continue to come from the northeast around 5-10 mph all day. Later tonight, we are looking to have cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to the 40s for lows. Winds will still be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Getting into the middle of this week, we are looking to have wide-spread showers and a few thunderstorms could develop in the early afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 50s and some areas only reaching the upper 40s. Winds will continue to come from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Thursday will have a few lingering showers in the early morning hours, then we will be left with cloudy skies and highs only in the 50s again. After Thursday, we can expect to have an increase to the 60s and 70s for highs through the weekend and into next week Monday. We will continue to have partly cloudy skies but rain showers will be done for a little while. We will slowly climb back to the mid 70s for highs as we start off next week Monday. Moisture content will be lower as well, but we will still have enough to give us periodic clouds across the region.