KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, November 23rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To start off our Tuesday morning, we are looking to have cooler temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be on the calm side to start the day and we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Later this morning, temperatures will increase to the mid to upper 60s by the beginning of the noon hour. Winds will pick up quite a bit from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. We will continue to have partly cloudy conditions around the region as well. Later today, skies will increase with clouds, giving us mostly cloudy skies by the end of the afternoon into the early evening hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for highs and winds will continue coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Later tonight, we are looking to have mostly cloudy conditions. However, this will help retain a bit of heat, and lows will only drop to the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy conditions with a few peaks of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s once again and winds will still be on the breezy side, coming from the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. A cold front is expected to move through the region early Thursday morning, giving us highs only in the 50s. We will have slightly warmer temperatures to end the week and into the weekend, with highs in the 60s. Saturday still looks to be more promising for scattered rain showers around the region. This could be an all day event and could end up sticking around overnight into the following Sunday morning. We will see a little more sunshine for Sunday and Monday of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

61°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

61°F Fair Feels like 59°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

62°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

62°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low around 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
55°F Considerable cloudiness. Low around 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

62°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Considerable cloudiness. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

61°F Fair Feels like 59°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

62°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

62°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low around 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
55°F Considerable cloudiness. Low around 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News