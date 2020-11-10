KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, November 10th

We will have a few clouds with possible light rain early this morning, then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, in the upper 60s to low 70s around the region. Winds will also be a bit breezy from the northwest around 10-15 mph, then calming down later this evening. We will feel the effects of the cold front as we head into tonight, with lows in the 30s and 40s, calm winds and clear skies. Tomorrow will be sunny, and highs will be back in the 70s and 80s for Veteran’s Day. Friday and Saturday will be a bit wonky, with highs in the 70s, but scattered showers around the region, possibly from remnants of Tropical Storm Eta. Another cold front will make its way into the region next week early Monday morning.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!