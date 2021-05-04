KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, May 4th

To start our day, we will have some cloudy conditions around the region, but clouds will clear out by mid morning. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs in the 70s and winds will be coming from the north around 10-20 mph. Tonight will have clear conditions, lows in the 50s and northeast winds 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies with highs back in the 80s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. The weekend is looking to be a bit warmer, with temperatures in the 90s and possibly hitting triple digits for highs. Another cold front will move through the Concho Valley later Sunday evening, dropping our highs for next week Monday to the 70s again.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

78° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 78° 51°

Wednesday

84° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 84° 55°

Thursday

88° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 88° 60°

Friday

89° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 89° 67°

Saturday

93° / 70°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 9% 93° 70°

Sunday

95° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 95° 65°

Monday

81° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

62°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

64°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

70°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

67°

9 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

10 PM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

11 PM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

12 AM
Clear
2%
61°

59°

1 AM
Clear
3%
59°

58°

2 AM
Clear
4%
58°

56°

3 AM
Clear
5%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
6%
55°

54°

5 AM
Clear
7%
54°

53°

6 AM
Clear
7%
53°

52°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
52°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
55°
Cloudy

San Angelo

58°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

56°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

58°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

56°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

58°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
