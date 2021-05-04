KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, May 4th

To start our day, we will have some cloudy conditions around the region, but clouds will clear out by mid morning. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs in the 70s and winds will be coming from the north around 10-20 mph. Tonight will have clear conditions, lows in the 50s and northeast winds 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies with highs back in the 80s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. The weekend is looking to be a bit warmer, with temperatures in the 90s and possibly hitting triple digits for highs. Another cold front will move through the Concho Valley later Sunday evening, dropping our highs for next week Monday to the 70s again.
- Humidity
San Angelo58°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee56°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado58°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon56°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden58°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 16 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
