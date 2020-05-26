Closings
KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, May 26th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A decrease in cloud cover as we get through our afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds are expected from the north around 5-10 mph. Tonight, lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, with light winds varying in direction all night. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds for us, with highs in the 80s. And since the low pressure system moved about one hundred miles to the northeast, we will have a break from the evening and overnight showers for the next few days. A cool down this weekend in temperatures again, will turn into 90s for highs next week Monday.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.