KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, May 25th

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Despite claiming its fourth Lone Star Conference Tournament title in program history over the weekend, Angelo State is the No. 3 seed in the South Central Regional Tournament starting May 27 at Foster Field.

"We came in knowing we needed to win it and we went out and did a job," Angelo State Head Baseball Coach Kevin Brooks said. "We were relieved."

The NCAA revealed the Division II regional tournament brackets Sunday night via livestream.

Angelo State secured the automatic qualifying bid from the LSC after defeating Lubbock Christian in the conference tournament championship game 10-3, putting together a seven-run sixth inning to rally from behind.

2019 National Runner-up Colorado Mesa (41-5) joins the South Central bracket as the top-seed followed by West Texas A&M (32-7) at No. 2 while Angelo State (39-7) and UC-Colorado Springs (30-11) round out the field as the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively.

Many were surprised to see the Buffs seeded higher than the Rams after West Texas A&M fell in the first round of the LSC Tournament at home to St. Edward's in three games.