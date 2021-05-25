For our Tuesday, we will have another mix of sun and clouds through the day. A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up periodically across the region this morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s around the Concho Valley and winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds from the south 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, minus showers and storms. Temperatures will be warmer, hitting the low to mid 90s. Winds will still be coming mostly from the south and southeast 5-15 mph. Temperatures will continue to increase until we get to the weekend. A drastic change from yesterday’s forecast, with highs only in the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend and into next week Monday.
KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, May 25th
7 Day Forecast
