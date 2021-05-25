KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, May 25th

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 92° 68°

Wednesday

95° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 95° 70°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 95° 73°

Friday

90° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 90° 65°

Saturday

89° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 67°

Sunday

90° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 90° 67°

Monday

86° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 86° 67°

73°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

77°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
77°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
83°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
71°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
70°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
69°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

For our Tuesday, we will have another mix of sun and clouds through the day. A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up periodically across the region this morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s around the Concho Valley and winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds from the south 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, minus showers and storms. Temperatures will be warmer, hitting the low to mid 90s. Winds will still be coming mostly from the south and southeast 5-15 mph. Temperatures will continue to increase until we get to the weekend. A drastic change from yesterday’s forecast, with highs only in the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend and into next week Monday.

Cloudy

San Angelo

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Mertzon

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
