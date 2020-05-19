KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, May 19th

We will have a hot day in Concho Valley, with highs in the 100s. Winds will be coming from the southwest around 10-15 mph. Highest temperatures will be peaking around 4-6 this afternoon. Tonight, a few clouds will start to move into the area, with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow, another day of temperatures in the upper 90s and 100s. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late tomorrow afternoon into the evening hours.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!