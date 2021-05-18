KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, May 18th

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 64°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 91% 82° 64°

Wednesday

83° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 83° 59°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 83° 66°

Friday

82° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 82° 67°

Saturday

79° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 79° 66°

Sunday

80° / 65°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 80° 65°

Monday

81° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 81° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
99%
60°

63°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
63°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
67°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
67°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
67°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
66°

65°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
65°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
67°

As we go through the morning hours, we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms developing around the region. This afternoon will have more sunshine and partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s and winds from the south and southeast 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in cloud cover with lows in the 60s and winds from the east up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will have a mixture of sun, clouds, and storms across the Concho Valley. Highs will be in the 80s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. Heading to the weekend, weather patterns will be a bit on the interesting side, as we will have a cut off low to our northwest and a high pressure system moving closer to our region from the east, ushering plenty of moisture from the Gulf and giving us scattered rain showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and into next week.

Rain

San Angelo

59°F Rain Feels like 56°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
18 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Thunderstorm

Eldorado

58°F Thunderstorm Feels like 55°
Wind
15 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mainly clear. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

58°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
15 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Heavy Thunderstorm

Eden

58°F Heavy Thunderstorm Feels like 54°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

