As we go through the morning hours, we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms developing around the region. This afternoon will have more sunshine and partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s and winds from the south and southeast 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in cloud cover with lows in the 60s and winds from the east up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will have a mixture of sun, clouds, and storms across the Concho Valley. Highs will be in the 80s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. Heading to the weekend, weather patterns will be a bit on the interesting side, as we will have a cut off low to our northwest and a high pressure system moving closer to our region from the east, ushering plenty of moisture from the Gulf and giving us scattered rain showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and into next week.
KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, May 18th
7 Day Forecast
