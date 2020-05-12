KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, May 12th

Rain showers will continue to push out of Concho Valley by the afternoon hours, and clouds will clear up by the later afternoon hours. Highs in the 80s are expected, with winds from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with higher levels of humidity. Lows in the 60s. We will have higher levels of humidity as we get through the rest of the week, and a low pressure system will move into the Eastern half of Texas, and sit there for the weekend, giving us clouds and scattered showers.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!