KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, May 11th

To start our Tuesday, we will have foggy conditions for the morning then scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s around the region and winds from the east and northeast 5-15 mph. Tonight we will have more scattered showers with lows in the 50s and winds from the northeast 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us more rain showers coming from the north with highs in the 50s and 60s and winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the week can be expected, and we will start to see more sunshine by the end of this upcoming weekend, with highs back to average in the upper 80s. More showers and storms could develop late Monday of next week.
San Angelo56°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 53%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Robert Lee55°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 15 mph NE
- Precip
- 53%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eldorado57°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Precip
- 48%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Mertzon55°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 17 mph NE
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eden56°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
