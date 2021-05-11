KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, May 11th

To start our Tuesday, we will have foggy conditions for the morning then scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s around the region and winds from the east and northeast 5-15 mph. Tonight we will have more scattered showers with lows in the 50s and winds from the northeast 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us more rain showers coming from the north with highs in the 50s and 60s and winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the week can be expected, and we will start to see more sunshine by the end of this upcoming weekend, with highs back to average in the upper 80s. More showers and storms could develop late Monday of next week.

Tuesday

69° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 69° 53°

Wednesday

66° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 36% 66° 54°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 74° 56°

Friday

83° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 83° 62°

Saturday

83° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 67°

Sunday

88° / 68°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 88° 68°

Monday

87° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 87° 65°

56°

8 AM
Cloudy
19%
56°

58°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

60°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
60°

63°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
61%
63°

64°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
64°

66°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
66°

68°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

68°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
68°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
23%
67°

68°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
22%
65°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

61°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
61°

59°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
59°

59°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
59°

59°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
59°

58°

1 AM
Showers
38%
58°

58°

2 AM
Showers
44%
58°

57°

3 AM
Showers
46%
57°

56°

4 AM
Showers
47%
56°

56°

5 AM
Showers
54%
56°

56°

6 AM
Showers
43%
56°

55°

7 AM
Showers
37%
55°
Cloudy

San Angelo

56°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Robert Lee

55°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
51°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eldorado

57°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
52°F Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Mertzon

55°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
51°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eden

56°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
