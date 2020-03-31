KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, March 31st

An increase in clouds can be expected later this morning and into the early afternoon hours. However, it will be brief, and we will see more sunshine later today, with highs sitting in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s for us. Tomorrow will be a bit breezy, with winds coming in around 10-20 mph, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. More cloud coverage can be expected as we get through the rest of our week, with chances of rain showers coming in later Friday, and remaining for the weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!