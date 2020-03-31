KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, March 31st

A cool start with a low pressure moving through the area. This will warm up highs in the upper 70s with some slight chances of showers. The cold front brings cool mid 70s for Tuesday. Warm air comes back Wednesday and Thursday bringing upper 70s and 80s.

Friday has another cold front for the Concho Valley. A few showers are possible along with highs getting back to the mid 70s. The cooler air and some light showers stick around in the weekend. Highs with be in the lower 70s.