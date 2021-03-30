KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, March 30th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Sunny

San Angelo

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
46°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
19 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Mostly clear. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
19 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Going through our Tuesday, we will have mostly cloudy skies to start the first half of the day, then partly cloudy skies for this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 80s and possibly in the 90s. Winds will be coming from the southwest around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 possible. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 40s and winds from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be much cooler, with highs in the 60s for the region and breezy winds from the northeast up to 35 miles per hour. The end of the week is looking to have scattered showers around the region, and Sunday will also have more rain showers, which could put a slight damper on outdoor activities for Easter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
19 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Mostly clear. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
19 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 90° 46°

Wednesday

66° / 36°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 66° 36°

Thursday

70° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 70° 45°

Friday

70° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 70° 49°

Saturday

71° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 71° 55°

Sunday

75° / 56°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 16% 75° 56°

Monday

85° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

85°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

1 AM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

2 AM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

3 AM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

4 AM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

5 AM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

6 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

7 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

49°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
49°

52°

10 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
52°

56°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
56°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.