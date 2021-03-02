KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, March 2nd
San Angelo37°F Sunny Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee34°F Sunny Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 5 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado35°F Sunny Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon32°F Sunny Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 4 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden38°F Sunny Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 4 mph W
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
For our Tuesday, we will have plenty of sunshine for the region, with temperatures getting to the upper 50s to low 60s for highs and calm winds. Tonight, clear skies with calm winds and lows in the 30s and 40s. Tomorrow will have sunny skies with a few late afternoon clouds drifting in, highs in the 70s and winds picking up a bit from the southwest around 5-15 mph. A slight drop in temperatures as we head into the first half of the weekend, but we are expecting to bounce back to the 70s for highs for Sunday and next week Monday.
Submit Photo or Video
San Angelo37°F Sunny Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee34°F Sunny Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 5 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado35°F Sunny Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon32°F Sunny Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 4 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden38°F Sunny Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 4 mph W
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
7 Day
- Humidity