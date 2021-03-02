KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, March 2nd

Sunny

San Angelo

37°F Sunny Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

34°F Sunny Feels like 29°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

35°F Sunny Feels like 35°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

32°F Sunny Feels like 28°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

38°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

For our Tuesday, we will have plenty of sunshine for the region, with temperatures getting to the upper 50s to low 60s for highs and calm winds. Tonight, clear skies with calm winds and lows in the 30s and 40s. Tomorrow will have sunny skies with a few late afternoon clouds drifting in, highs in the 70s and winds picking up a bit from the southwest around 5-15 mph. A slight drop in temperatures as we head into the first half of the weekend, but we are expecting to bounce back to the 70s for highs for Sunday and next week Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tuesday

63° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 63° 35°

Wednesday

74° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 74° 45°

Thursday

78° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 78° 48°

Friday

69° / 45°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 69° 45°

Saturday

65° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 65° 43°

Sunday

70° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 49°

Monday

73° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 73° 56°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

47°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

60°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

54°

7 PM
Clear
0%
54°

51°

8 PM
Clear
0%
51°

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

45°

10 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

11 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

12 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

1 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

2 AM
Clear
2%
39°

38°

3 AM
Clear
2%
38°

37°

4 AM
Clear
3%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
4%
36°

36°

6 AM
Clear
5%
36°

36°

7 AM
Clear
5%
36°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
40°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.