KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, March 24th

Another day of sunshine for Concho Valley today! We will be getting into the 80’s for highs today, and a bit of a steady breeze this afternoon, with winds coming in from the Northwest around 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25. Tonight will see lows in the 50’s and tomorrow and Thursday will see near record temperatures for highs, getting into the low 90’s for highs. However, we will cool down to average temperatures by the upcoming weekend. If you do spend time outside the next few days, make sure to put on some sunscreen!
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!