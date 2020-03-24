KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, March 24th

A nice and warm start to the week with highs in the upper 70s and a few low 80s popping up. A weak surface front during Tuesday keeps on area in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. This is before warm temperatures make it feel more summer like. Wednesday and Thursday are the warmest days for the week. Highs are in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Friday upper 80s as a low pressure comes into the state.

The cold front with the low pressure brings light showers in the evening Friday. The cool air gets to the Concho Valley for the weekend bringing 70s back.