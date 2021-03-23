KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, March 23rd
San Angelo39°F Sunny Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee43°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado38°F Clear Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 2 mph SE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon37°F Clear Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 4 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden37°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Going through our Tuesday, we will have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, hitting the upper 70s and low 80s for highs and winds will be a bit calmer, coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 40s and 50s and southeast winds up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with clouds building in the eastern edge of the Concho Valley. Highs will be in the 70s and winds from the north 5-10 mph. A few overnight storms heading into Thursday could develop, and Sunday and Monday are looking to be on the cloudy side, with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms developing as well.
