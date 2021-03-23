KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, March 23rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Sunny

San Angelo

39°F Sunny Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

43°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

37°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

37°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Going through our Tuesday, we will have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, hitting the upper 70s and low 80s for highs and winds will be a bit calmer, coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 40s and 50s and southeast winds up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with clouds building in the eastern edge of the Concho Valley. Highs will be in the 70s and winds from the north 5-10 mph. A few overnight storms heading into Thursday could develop, and Sunday and Monday are looking to be on the cloudy side, with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms developing as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

40°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

43°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

37°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

37°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 79° 47°

Wednesday

76° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 76° 45°

Thursday

73° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 73° 46°

Friday

83° / 49°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 83° 49°

Saturday

84° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 84° 49°

Sunday

78° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 78° 50°

Monday

81° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 81° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
40°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
44°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

70°

8 PM
Clear
0%
70°

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

61°

10 PM
Clear
0%
61°

57°

11 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

12 AM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

2 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

4 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

5 AM
Clear
0%
48°

49°

6 AM
Clear
1%
49°

49°

7 AM
Clear
2%
49°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.