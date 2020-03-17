KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, March 17th

A cloudy start to the week and temperatures on the cooler side with mid 60s. It stays cloudy for the week as rain chances stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days have a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. The storms come to the Concho Valley Tuesday night. Wednesday night another round of storms and rain.

Thursday and Friday a break from the rain and cooler temps coming back. The colder temps brings mid 70s on Thursday but the cool air really comes to the Concho Valley Friday and Saturday. High temps are in the low 60s.