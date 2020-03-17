Closings
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, March 17th

Clouds will continue to linger in our area for the morning hours, then partly cloudy skies for the afternoon, with some spotty showers expected to develop. Highs in the mid to upper 70’s for us. Tonight, expect showers and thunderstorms to develop in our area. Rain totals could accumulate up to two inches in some areas, so areal flooding could happen in lower level areas.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.