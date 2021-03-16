KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, March 16th

We will have mostly cloudy skies for our Tuesday, with highs reaching the low to mid 80s for the region and winds coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Tonight, a few showers and thunderstorms will form in the Concho Valley, but will move out quickly, giving us sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 70s. Winds from the west and north around 15-25 mph. Visibility could be reduced due to blowing dust in some areas, especially in the north and west regions. Sunny skies for the rest of the week will continue, and a bit more clouds will build up to end the upcoming weekend.

