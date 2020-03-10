KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, March 10th

We will see temperatures getting into the upper 70’s and low 80’s for today, as well as tomorrow. Mostly clear skies expected for tonight, with lows only dropping to the lower 60’s. Clouds will be on and off through out the middle of this week, but will increase as we get closer to the weekend. A cold front will be coming through this weekend, which will drop our temperatures to the upper 60’s for highs.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.