KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, June 9th

Plenty of sunny skies today, with highs much cooler than yesterday, reaching the low to mid 90s. Winds will be a bit gusty, with speeds up to 35 mph. A red flag warning is in effect for Crockett, Irion, Reagan, and Sterling counties until 6 p.m. Higher winds speeds, dry conditions, and clear skies are all major factors in elevated fire risks.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!