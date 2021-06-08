KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, June 8th

To start off our Tuesday morning, we will have muggy conditions around the region. A few spotty storms could graze past the northeastern portion of the Concho Valley. We will have partly cloudy skies to start the day off, then plenty of sunshine for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach the triple digits for highs across the entire region today. Winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph, which won’t offer any relief. Tonight, a few clouds can be expected with lows in the 70s and winds from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the 90s and 100s and winds a slight bit breezy from the south around 10-15 mph. We will continue to have warmer temperatures for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Friday looks to be most likely the warmest day of the week still. Clouds will start to roll into the region by the end of the week, which will offer a slight bit of relief, dropping our temperatures around 10-20 degrees. Late night Sunday and Monday have a small chance of rain showers and thunderstorms developing into the overnight hours. Looking at the bigger picture, a massive high pressure system continues to sit in the Atlantic, which is still circulating plenty of moisture from the equator in Africa up to our area. However, we are also sitting at the border of tropical moisture versus slightly higher humidity. While this muggy feeling isn’t a favorite for many, it does bring a sense of relief in the prevent of wildfires spreading. Red flag warnings will start to take effect once we drop humidity levels to around 15-20 percent. A cut off low is also doing plenty of damage storm-wise to much of the eastern half of the nation. Until this moves out of the US, it will also continue to help circulate moisture up from the Gulf into our region moving forward. Remember to stay hydrated during the warmer temperatures over the next several days.

