KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, June 30th

We can expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with temperatures back in the 90s and 100s for much of the area. Winds will still be fairly breezy from the south around 10-15 mph today, and humidity levels will still be a bit elevated. Some spotty showers could develop later this afternoon as well. Tonight, lows will drop to the 70s, with partly cloudy skies. Winds will calm down tomorrow, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Triple digit highs for the rest of the week and through the weekend can be expected as well.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!