KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, June 2nd

We can expect mostly cloudy skies for the morning, becoming partly cloudy later this afternoon. Highs will be in 80s. Spotty showers will mostly be in the eastern half of Concho Valley. However, we will have higher levels of humidity the next couple of days. Later this week, temperatures will be in the upper 90s and possibly 100s, which will help dry us out significantly. Because of the warmer temperatures, we will most likely avoid having the tropical system come in our direction early next week. Forecasts show this system will make landfall on the 8th at the Louisiana border.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!