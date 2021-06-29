KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, June 29th

We are going to continue our funky weather pattern for the next several days. We are looking at a few scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing through the region once again. Morning temperatures will climb to the upper 70s to low 80s by noon. Winds will start off calm then increase from the east 5-10 mph. Getting through the afternoon, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with a few pop up showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s around 4-5 this afternoon for highs and winds will be steady from the east around 5-10 mph. Getting into the evening hours, we are looking at partly cloudy skies for most of the region with lows in 70s and winds will be relatively calm. A small window for spotty showers could still happen tonight over into tomorrow. We will have an increase in clouds through out the day, with temperatures jumping to the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the east 5-10 mph once again. This weekend will kick off activities and events for the Fourth of July holiday, however, we are looking at better chances of rain showers occurring on Saturday. Sunday will have cooler temperatures, but we are now looking at partly cloudy skies with smaller opportunities of rain showers coming in. We will continue our cooler than average temperatures heading into next week as well. We almost seem to have the temperatures and conditions swapped with the Pacific Northwest. Usually we are sitting with much warmer temperatures in the triple digits with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

