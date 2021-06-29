KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, June 29th

We are going to continue our funky weather pattern for the next several days. We are looking at a few scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing through the region once again. Morning temperatures will climb to the upper 70s to low 80s by noon. Winds will start off calm then increase from the east 5-10 mph. Getting through the afternoon, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with a few pop up showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s around 4-5 this afternoon for highs and winds will be steady from the east around 5-10 mph. Getting into the evening hours, we are looking at partly cloudy skies for most of the region with lows in 70s and winds will be relatively calm. A small window for spotty showers could still happen tonight over into tomorrow. We will have an increase in clouds through out the day, with temperatures jumping to the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the east 5-10 mph once again. This weekend will kick off activities and events for the Fourth of July holiday, however, we are looking at better chances of rain showers occurring on Saturday. Sunday will have cooler temperatures, but we are now looking at partly cloudy skies with smaller opportunities of rain showers coming in. We will continue our cooler than average temperatures heading into next week as well. We almost seem to have the temperatures and conditions swapped with the Pacific Northwest. Usually we are sitting with much warmer temperatures in the triple digits with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

