KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, June 23rd

Today, high temperatures reached 105° with a severe storm rolling through San Angelo this evening. 24 hour rainfall for San Angelo - Mathis Field is recorded at 0.81" as of 10:28pm.

A cold front will move through the Concho Valley bringing another round of potential storms for Tuesday morning. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s with skies clearing in the evening hours. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s.