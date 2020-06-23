KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, June 23rd

We will have mostly cloudy skies for most of the morning, then clearing up a bit for the afternoon hours. Highs will only be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be more calm with speeds only 5-10 mph from the northeast and then shifting from the east. Tomorrow we could have more showers and storms developing in the afternoon hours, with stronger wind gusts and possible hail.
Severe Weather Special 2020
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!