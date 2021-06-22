KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, June 22nd

We are looking at a cooler start to our Tuesday morning, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A slow increase to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon, as we are expecting cloudy skies all morning, then starting to clear out later today. Winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. For the afternoon, we can expect a continuous decrease in clouds and more sunshine by the mid afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will also shift, eventually coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies for some areas and clear skies for others. Temperatures will drop back to the 60s and 70s. Winds will eventually be coming from the south around 5-10 mph tonight as well. Tomorrow will bring us back to the warmer conditions, with highs in the 90s and 100s. We will have a few clouds in the skies, otherwise plenty of sunshine. Winds won’t offer much relief, coming from the south around 5-15 mph. For the rest of the week, we will be sitting with warmer temperatures in the 90s and 100s across the region with sunny skies. A cooling trend is in the near future though, as we will slowly decrease our highs down to the 80s by next week Monday. We are also looking at slight chances of showers and storms developing Sunday and Monday as well. Humidity continues to be a bit higher in the region with dew points sitting in the 60s and 70s. Until these go down to the 40s and 50s, we are going to have uncomfortable mornings to start our days, especially if we are in the 70s for overnight lows.

