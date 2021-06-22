KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, June 22nd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are looking at a cooler start to our Tuesday morning, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A slow increase to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon, as we are expecting cloudy skies all morning, then starting to clear out later today. Winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. For the afternoon, we can expect a continuous decrease in clouds and more sunshine by the mid afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will also shift, eventually coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies for some areas and clear skies for others. Temperatures will drop back to the 60s and 70s. Winds will eventually be coming from the south around 5-10 mph tonight as well. Tomorrow will bring us back to the warmer conditions, with highs in the 90s and 100s. We will have a few clouds in the skies, otherwise plenty of sunshine. Winds won’t offer much relief, coming from the south around 5-15 mph. For the rest of the week, we will be sitting with warmer temperatures in the 90s and 100s across the region with sunny skies. A cooling trend is in the near future though, as we will slowly decrease our highs down to the 80s by next week Monday. We are also looking at slight chances of showers and storms developing Sunday and Monday as well. Humidity continues to be a bit higher in the region with dew points sitting in the 60s and 70s. Until these go down to the 40s and 50s, we are going to have uncomfortable mornings to start our days, especially if we are in the 70s for overnight lows.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

San Angelo

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
75°F A few passing clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

San Angelo

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
75°F Mainly clear. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Last Week to Enter and Win!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.