KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, June 1st

Going through our Tuesday, we can expect mostly cloudy skies for the morning, with clouds decreasing as we progress through the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s around the Concho Valley, and winds will be coming from the north and northeast 5-10 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers to the east. Lows in the 60s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms across the region. Temperatures will be similar to today, with highs in the 70s and 80s and winds will be coming from the east up to 10 miles per hour. After Thursday, we are looking to be in the clear from rain showers at this point, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures getting back to the 90s into next week.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

61°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
