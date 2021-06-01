KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, June 1st

Going through our Tuesday, we can expect mostly cloudy skies for the morning, with clouds decreasing as we progress through the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s around the Concho Valley, and winds will be coming from the north and northeast 5-10 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers to the east. Lows in the 60s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms across the region. Temperatures will be similar to today, with highs in the 70s and 80s and winds will be coming from the east up to 10 miles per hour. After Thursday, we are looking to be in the clear from rain showers at this point, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures getting back to the 90s into next week.
San Angelo61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Precip
- 38%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee61°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 42%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 52%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 42%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Precip
- 45%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
