KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, June 16th

We will have some scattered rain showers this afternoon until the early evening hours. Rainfall totals will only reach around a tenth of an inch at most. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will pick up a bit this afternoon, coming from the southeast with speeds up to 25 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies, with lows in the 60s. And we will have a warming trend for the rest of the week, with highs getting into the triple digits by Father’s Day. More scattered showers may appear Thursday overnight into Friday, as well as Saturday and Sunday night.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!