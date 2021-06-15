KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, June 15th

After a crazy start to our Monday with convective storms popping up out of nowhere for the Concho Valley, we can expect to have more subtle conditions for our Tuesday. We will have plenty of sunshine for the morning hours into this afternoon. Temperatures will be hitting the 80s and 90s by the noon hour, and winds will be relatively calm for most of the morning, picking up a bit from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Getting through the afternoon, we can expect highs to reach the low to mid 90s for the region. A few clouds are expected to make appearances by the mid afternoon hours, and winds will slightly increase from the east around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us clear skies with calm winds and temperatures will drop back to the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will essentially be a repeat of today, with highs in the 90s, winds from the east 5-15 mph and plenty of sunshine for all. Sunny skies will be sticking around through the remainder of the week and through the upcoming weekend. Father’s Day is this Sunday, and we are looking to hit our warmest temperatures in the region. Triple digits will be felt by most of the region for Sunday and we will have plenty of sunshine to go around. The tropical system along the east coast has upgraded to tropical storm Bill, the second named storm in the Atlantic Basin. It will continue to move along the east coast line, but isn’t expected to have any landfall impact. Two more systems continue to linger, one off the west coast of Africa, and the other in the southern portion of the Gulf of Mexico. The system in the Gulf is looking to strengthen and move closer to the U.S. by late this week and into this upcoming weekend. No impact is expected to occur for our region.

Sunny

San Angelo

80°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

78°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

79°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

79°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
