KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 7th

We will have partly cloudy skies through the day for most of the region. Some areas could experience a little more cloud cover than others. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s today. Some spotty showers and storms could develop later today. Winds will shift later and come from the southeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight, a decrease in cloud cover, with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will begin a streak of sunny skies, and a warming trend, with temperatures reaching triple digits later this week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!