KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 6th

As we get through our Tuesday, we are looking at mostly cloudy conditions for most of the morning. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are expected to be wide spread across the region by the late morning hour and into the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be hitting the upper 70s by noon. Winds will pick up from the east around 5-10 mph. After the early afternoon showers move out, we will have a bit more sunshine for the later part of the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s around the Concho Valley and winds will pick up briefly up to 15 miles per hour, before calming down for the evening hours. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will remain relatively calm. Getting into our Wednesday, we could see a few spotty showers, otherwise we are looking at partly cloudy skies through the day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and winds will be coming mostly from an eastern direction up to ten miles per hour. Another slight chance of showers popping up for Friday, otherwise we are expecting to have a mix of sun and clouds until Sunday. For Sunday and Monday, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with more scattered showers. Temperatures through the week are also expected to be below average as well. We will continue to see this trend as we get through the next few weeks. Humid conditions will also be sticking around, since our dew points aren’t dropping below the 60s anytime soon.

