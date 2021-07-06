KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 6th

As we get through our Tuesday, we are looking at mostly cloudy conditions for most of the morning. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are expected to be wide spread across the region by the late morning hour and into the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be hitting the upper 70s by noon. Winds will pick up from the east around 5-10 mph. After the early afternoon showers move out, we will have a bit more sunshine for the later part of the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s around the Concho Valley and winds will pick up briefly up to 15 miles per hour, before calming down for the evening hours. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will remain relatively calm. Getting into our Wednesday, we could see a few spotty showers, otherwise we are looking at partly cloudy skies through the day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and winds will be coming mostly from an eastern direction up to ten miles per hour. Another slight chance of showers popping up for Friday, otherwise we are expecting to have a mix of sun and clouds until Sunday. For Sunday and Monday, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with more scattered showers. Temperatures through the week are also expected to be below average as well. We will continue to see this trend as we get through the next few weeks. Humid conditions will also be sticking around, since our dew points aren’t dropping below the 60s anytime soon.

Cloudy

San Angelo

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.