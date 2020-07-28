KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 28th

We will start off our day with partly cloudy skies, then increasing in cloud cover as we go through the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be coming mostly from the south around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have clearing skies with lows in the 70s and winds still steady from the south 5-10 mph. A bit more sunshine as we get through the next few days with highs back in the 90s. Saturday late afternoon could produce showers and possible storms as well, then we will be back in the triple digits for Sunday and Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!