KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 27th

As we start off our Tuesday morning, we can expect mostly sunny skies with just a few clouds. temperatures will eventually reach the low 90s by the afternoon and winds will be mostly on the calm side, picking up speeds in the mid morning hours around 5-10 mph from the southwest. For the afternoon, we are looking at an increase in cloud cover across the viewing area. Winds will shift and come from the east around 5-10 mph and we can expect temperatures to peak at the upper 90s to low 100s. Tonight, we are looking at having mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s and winds will be calm. Tomorrow, we are looking at spotty showers in the early morning and later evening hours for our Wednesday. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will vary in direction once again up to ten miles per hour. The rest of the week will have highs in the 90s with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the region. The upcoming weekend looks to be warmer once again, as we will be in the triple digits for highs for both Saturday and Sunday. Late night showers on Sunday as well as Monday evening look to be in the forecast now, with sudden drops in temperatures over the course of 3-6 hours. Temperatures are expected to possibly drop around 10-15 degrees in the later evening hours.

