KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 27th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As we start off our Tuesday morning, we can expect mostly sunny skies with just a few clouds. temperatures will eventually reach the low 90s by the afternoon and winds will be mostly on the calm side, picking up speeds in the mid morning hours around 5-10 mph from the southwest. For the afternoon, we are looking at an increase in cloud cover across the viewing area. Winds will shift and come from the east around 5-10 mph and we can expect temperatures to peak at the upper 90s to low 100s. Tonight, we are looking at having mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s and winds will be calm. Tomorrow, we are looking at spotty showers in the early morning and later evening hours for our Wednesday. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will vary in direction once again up to ten miles per hour. The rest of the week will have highs in the 90s with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the region. The upcoming weekend looks to be warmer once again, as we will be in the triple digits for highs for both Saturday and Sunday. Late night showers on Sunday as well as Monday evening look to be in the forecast now, with sudden drops in temperatures over the course of 3-6 hours. Temperatures are expected to possibly drop around 10-15 degrees in the later evening hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

85°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Mainly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

84°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Mainly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

82°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

83°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

83°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

85°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Mostly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

84°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Mainly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

82°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

83°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

83°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.