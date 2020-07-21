KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 21st

We will start the morning with mostly sunny skies, but increasing in cloud cover as we get through the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s. Winds will eventually shift and come from the east with speeds up to 15 mph. Tonight, lows are expected to drop to the 70s, with spotty showers possible to develop late tonight. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds as we get through our Wednesday. Highs back in the 90s. This upcoming weekend, we will have a tropical system make its way to our area, giving us high humidity and scattered showers and possible thunderstorms through Saturday and Sunday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!