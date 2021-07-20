KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 20th

To start our Tuesday morning, we are looking at slightly cooler temperatures to start the day. We will hit the 80s by top of the afternoon. Sunny skies can also be expected for the morning and winds will start off less than five miles per hour, eventually picking up from the northeast 10-15 mph. For the afternoon, we will have a few more clouds roll into the area, with temperatures reaching the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds will still give us a light breeze from the northeast 10-15 mph. Tonight will provide partly cloudy skies for some of the Concho Valley, and clear skies for others. Lows will drop to the 60s and 70s and winds will be relatively calm. Going into our Wednesday, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds across the region. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for most of us, and winds will be coming from the east up to 10 miles per hour, with a few periods with winds reaching up to 15 miles per hour. Chances of rain showers have decreased for the end of the week, so spotty showers look to be in the forecast for Friday. Starting this weekend, we are looking at average temperatures in the upper 90s, and possibly hitting triple digits for Sunday. We will continue to be in the upper 90s starting next week as well, and we are looking to have mostly sunny skies as well. For the next few days, we are going to see, and feel, less moisture in the region, giving us more dry conditions and muggy mornings will be gone. However, this is only for a few days, as we will have higher dew points coming back by the end of the week for the Concho Valley.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Mainly clear. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

