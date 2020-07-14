KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 14th

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for all of Concho Valley until 7 tonight, but with warmer temperatures tomorrow, this could be extended another day. Highs will be similar to yesterday, reaching up to 110 in some cities. Winds will be breezy from the south with speeds up to 30 mph. And expect more clouds in the morning and clearing out later this afternoon. Tonight, more breezy winds with speeds up to 25 mph from the south. Looking ahead, we will start to cool down as we get through the week, although it will be very slow, and we will be under triple digit highs by the end of this weekend.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!