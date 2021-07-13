KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 13th

To start off our Tuesday morning, we are looking at temperatures in the 70s. We will have a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunshine heading to the afternoon. Temperatures will hit the low to mid 80s by the top of the noon and winds will pick up from the south up to 15 miles per hour. This afternoon will give us warmer temperatures for today, reaching the low 90s for most of the Concho Valley. A few clouds will move back into the area later today, and winds will shift a bit, eventually coming from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s and southern winds 5-15 mph. As we go through the middle of this week, we are looking at a few clouds, otherwise mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and winds will provide a slight breeze from the south around 10-15 mph. We will have a slight break from the humid conditions later today, which will give us a proper chance to dry out a bit from the excess water. However, we will head right back to muggy and sticky air later this week. We are looking at the next few days to be mostly sunny. More rain is expected late Friday overnight into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will continue to move a bit closer to triple digits this weekend. Heading into next week, a warm start for Monday, but late night showers also look to be in the forecast at this point.
San Angelo76°F Fair Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Generally clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado75°F Fair Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden75°F Fair Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
