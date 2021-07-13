KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 13th

To start off our Tuesday morning, we are looking at temperatures in the 70s. We will have a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunshine heading to the afternoon. Temperatures will hit the low to mid 80s by the top of the noon and winds will pick up from the south up to 15 miles per hour. This afternoon will give us warmer temperatures for today, reaching the low 90s for most of the Concho Valley. A few clouds will move back into the area later today, and winds will shift a bit, eventually coming from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s and southern winds 5-15 mph. As we go through the middle of this week, we are looking at a few clouds, otherwise mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and winds will provide a slight breeze from the south around 10-15 mph. We will have a slight break from the humid conditions later today, which will give us a proper chance to dry out a bit from the excess water. However, we will head right back to muggy and sticky air later this week. We are looking at the next few days to be mostly sunny. More rain is expected late Friday overnight into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will continue to move a bit closer to triple digits this weekend. Heading into next week, a warm start for Monday, but late night showers also look to be in the forecast at this point.

Fair

San Angelo

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Generally clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eden

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

